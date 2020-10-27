By Preye Campbell

The Super Eagles will go head-to-head against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the first of an all-important African Cup of Nations qualifier double-header on November 13.

The match will take place at the refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Gernot Rohr’s men currently top Group L with six points after victories against Benin and Lesotho in 2019.

Sierra Leone are bottom of the log after a draw and loss in their first two outings.

A win for Nigeria will see them qualify for a second consecutive AFCON finals after finishing third at the 2019 edition in Egypt.

Rohr is expected to name his squad for the showdown this week.

Victor Osimhen and Joe Aribo are now available for selection after missing out on last month’s friendly games in Austria.