American singer, songwriter, and choreographer Aileen Nicole Coleman-Mullen, known professionally as Nicole C. Mullen, has joined her voice to the #ENDSARS protest in Nigeria.

She also mentioned that 43% of her DNA, is from Nigeria.

“Every time we sing “Waymaker, Miracle worker, Promise keeper…” we are joining in praise with the nation of Nigeria where it was birth by @therealsinach !

“Final say” …and so many others come from there too!

“I realize that a lot of my friends have never been to Nigeria; so what’s going on over there could seem to be an unfamiliar world away.

“But when I think of Nigeria, I think of my friends like family, the many encounters had, vacations enjoyed and lessons I’ve learned. I think of family bonds /beautiful traditions, learning new dances, songs in other languages, dressing up for weddings, church services and other events, laughing until my sides hurt, being accepted and included when I was the foreigner.

“It is there that I have witnessed what it means to not only praise God…but what it looks like to worship Him as well!

“I have been saying it for years… Nigerians are some of the most Talented, Regal and Brilliant people on the planet! They compute on another level. For real !

“I have seen my face, my shape, my features on many that I know and have encountered. Only recently, have I Learned that 43% of my DNA derives from there. Y’all know I was thrilled!

“So…yeah, this is personal.

“At the moment, My heart aches for the injustices that they are currently happening there… for the youth…the country. Please join your prayers with my prayers as we stand with the people, my people of Nigeria for Justice and to #EndSars #YouAreNotAlone #Westandwithyou #Keepthefaith

#MyRedeemerLives

#nigeria #waymaker”