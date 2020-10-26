The Yoruba Tennis Club has strongly condemned the recent invasion ‘of the Palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu by hoodlums.

The club said the act was sacrilegious for hoodlums to enter the palace and even looted it.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the Club, Abiodun Adeniji, the club said its entire members were very disturbed upon hearing of the ugly incident.

“Our Club in its entirety hereby condemned such invasion and described it as nothing more than barbaric action in its totality”, Adeniji said.

The release further noted that from time immemorial and since ages, all the people in Lagos had always been together, even with the Monarch for centuries and that it was an established institution of repute, which had always been the pride of all Lagosians whether residents within or abroad and indeed, in the entire Diaspora.

“For such an invasion of the Palace, it was indeed noted that the looting and invasion of the Palace was carried out by hoodlums and miscreants.This is highly condemned by the Yoruba Tennis Club”, Adeniji stated.

“On this note, the entire club wish to commiserate with the revered Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Osuolale Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos as well as our hard working Governor, Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, on this unfortunate incident,” he said.

He added that the club was in consonance with Kabiyesi in this respect and was of the believe that the hand of the forefathers would catch on the perpetrators soon.

The Club, however, pleaded with the law enforcement agencies to as a matter of urgency fish out the perpetrators of such uncivilized and barbaric acts without wasting time.

The club prayed for the continued success of Lagos during the reign of Kabiyesi.

“We pray for continued success and exemplary growth and more transformation during the reign of Kabiyesi,” he said.