Nigerian singer, songwriter, photographer and philanthropist Toyin Sokefun-Bello, better known as TY Bello, releases “Ope Loye O” in this new episode of her spontaneous worship series.

Speaking on the record, the mum of two said:

“God will always be deserving of our praise .. especially in the middle of contradiction. These have been crazy days .. but we chose to release God’s light .. like a friend of mine just taught me : We must man the gates of praise . We close the pathway to the enemy who comes to kill ,steal and destroy .. we open it to life and peace .. always always always .. ope lo ye Baba wa .. .we choose to praise .. we dare to be thankful.”