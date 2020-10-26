U.S. President Donald Trump posted a slew of tweets on Monday accusing the media of intentionally whipping up a frenzy over the rising Coronavirus caseload, while he blamed the high numbers on increased testing.

“Cases up because we TEST, TEST, TEST. A Fake News Media Conspiracy,” Trump said in one tweet.

While testing numbers are rising, so are hospitalisations, a sign that people are getting seriously ill in greater numbers.

More than 80,000 cases were reported in one day over the weekend, a record high, and the seven-day rolling average remains elevated at levels not seen in several months.

“COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by them [the media], in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers. Should be an election law violation!” Trump wrote in another tweet.

Meanwhile, there was a new coronavirus outbreak among White House staff, centred around people who work with Vice President Mike Pence.

dpa/NAN