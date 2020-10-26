Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River says the state will require N5 billion to repair the Calabar International Conference Centre (CICC) vandalised by hoodlums.

Ayade made this known on Monday, while restating the curfew imposed on Calabar and its environs.

The hoodlums had on Friday and Saturday taken advantage of the #ENDSARS protests to loot items in the centre after they vandalised it.

“It will take the state government N5 billion to bring back the Calabar International Conference Centre, the beauty of Cross River State.

“This is not the Cross River that I was born into; it is unlike us,’’ the governor said.

Ayade said that the action would have negative impact on the progress of the state’s industrialisation efforts aimed at job creation.

Police and other security agencies deployed to the town had started raiding the suspected criminal hideouts with a view to recover the looted items.