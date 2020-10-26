By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Heung-Min Son again came to the rescue of Tottenham as he scored the lone goal which ensured the London club rake all three points in their crunch tie against Burnley.

Both teams looked like they were going to share points in the match until the 76th minute when Harry Kane runs to the near post, flicks on a corner, and Son Heung-min dives in to plant his header into the top corner.

Tottenham controlled the entire match attempting five shots on goal and holding 62 percent ball possession.

Son after the match lauded the opponent, saying they did a great job but that Tottenham did more getting a goal and securing a clean sheet. Son also said he enjoys his partnership with Harry Kane as all he has to do is run and he gets the ball in front of him.

Kane and Son after the goal mark the 29th goal the pair would work for each other in the premier league. Only Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard have managed more than both players at 36.

Tottenham, after their win move to 5th on the log sitting one point behind Leicester and Aston Villa and two points behind Liverpool and Everton.