By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has defended Nigerians who are looting private and public warehouses across the nation.

According to him, these people should be called ”hungry Nigerians” or ”palliative hunters” and not ”hoodlums”. He blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for making Nigerians jobless as he mishandled the economy.

Omokri said that the word ”hoodlums” is misused and referred the President as the real hoodlum.

In his tweet, he said ”The most misused word in Nigeria today is hoodlum. Those looting #COVID-19 palliative arent hoodlums. They are hungry Nigerians. They had jobs before General Buhari.

”His mishandling of the economy wiped out their jobs. If there is any hoodlum, it is Buhari #PalliativeHunters”.

The most misused word in Nigeria today is ‘hoodlum’. Those looting #COVID19 palliatives aren’t hoodlums. They are hungry Nigerians. They had jobs before General @MBuhari. His mishandling of the economy wiped out their jobs. If there is any hoodlum, it is Buhari #PalliativeHunters — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the suspension of #EndSARS birthed the search for hidden COVID-19 palliative across the nation. PM NEWS notes that these ”hoodlums” have ravaged both public and private properties in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Ondo amongst others.