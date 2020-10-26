By Muhaimin Olowoporku

The Police in Kwara on Monday paraded 114 suspects alleged to have been part of hoodlums who looted malls and other private businesses in Ilorin.

The State Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun paraded the suspects before journalists.

The police also recovered large numbers of stolen items, including motorcycles, and vehicles used in carting away the looted materials.

According to Egbetokun, all the paraded suspects were arrested with the assistance of other security agencies.

He revealed that all paraded suspects were caught with looted items in their possession.

The police commissioner urged members of the public to divulge information that could lead to the arrest of looters to the police.

He also urged those in possession of such looted items to voluntarily surrender them to the police or any of the head of the security agencies in the state assuring that they will not face prosecution for surrendering looted items.

But Egbetokun also vowed that the command in collaboration with other sister security agencies would leave no stone unturned in the bid to arrest all those who took part in the looting spree.