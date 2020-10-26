Mr Olayiwola Adeleke, the Chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, has been reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen.

Adeleke was said to be travelling along the Okeho-Ado Awaye road on his way to Ibadan for a meeting scheduled to hold with Governor Seyi Makinde when the gunmen abducted him alongside with his driver on Sunday night.

The Oyo State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident on Monday said, “Information reaching me reveals that he was kidnapped along the Ado Awaye-Iseyin Road.”

“Efforts are being intensified to get him released and arrest the culprits.”

PUNCH reports that Mr Rotimi Olumo, the Chairman, Oodua Peoples Congress in Oyo State, when contacted, said the council chairman was kidnapped along Iseyi-Okeho area.

According to Olumo, “I have called my people and they said they have started combing the forests in the area in search of him.”

Details of the incident are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.