By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed that four police stations, over 50 vehicles and police barracks at Oyibo were destroyed in the aftermath of the crisis that engulfed the area last week, alleged to have been caused by outlawed IPOB members.

The Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, who led a team of Service Commanders to various flash points in the area said the command had launched full investigation into what led to the wanton destruction of lives and properties with the aim of bringing perpetrators to justice.

He dispelled rumours that the Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Oyibo Police station was beheaded, stressing that the DPO managed to escape the carnage.

He said the command had made adequate deployment riot policemen, to the nooks and cranny of the area to safeguard further destruction of lives and properties.

Mukan assured that perpetrators would be brought to book as manhunt had been declared for them.

He regrettedthe incalculable damages caused by the Mayhem.

As at on Sunday panicky residents were still fleeing from the trouble spots in Oyigbo due to continued shootings and mass arrests ongoing by security agencies.

Many of the residents are fleeing through Elele local route for safety.

Meanwhile, Rivers Local Government Area Chairmen have vowed to implement Governor Nyesom Wike’s directive on proscription of IPOB.

Hope Ikiriko, Publicity Secretary of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, in the state, in a statement cautioned everyone living in any local government area of the state to be law abiding as they would not tolerate any act of lawlessness in the guise of IPOB activities.

The LGA Chairmen said they would not hesitate to invoke the necessary aspects of the law to deal decisively with anyone who attempted to disobey the orders of the governor by carrying out any activities of the proscribed IPOB here in the state.