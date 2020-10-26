Joke Jigan

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood stars have reached out to one of theirs, Joke Jigan whose beauty store was looted by hoodlums who stormed Cherub Mall, New Road Bus Stop Lekki, Lagos.

The actress had shared video and photos showing the present condition of her shop after goods worth millions of naira were carted away by hoodlums.

However, Actress like Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo and others have reached out to her in her hard times and contributing money for her to stay afloat.

Jigan took to her Instagram page to post photos of the actresses who have helped with some funds.

Aunty Toyin!!!!!!! @toyin_abraham I love you!!!!❤️❤️

Aunty mercy!!!!!! I don’t even know what to write sef 😥😥😥😥 @realmercyaigbe I love you!

Aunty iyabo! I should be quiet???? 😥😥on a Monday morning ! God bless you mama! @iyaboojofespris

Tope o!!! Why nau??????? 😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥 @temitopesolaja_aruga I said am done crying!!!!! Why? Why? Why??? 😥😥😥😥 thank you!!!!!

My sisters and mothers @motiirayo @officialadekemitaofeek @yisha_fasasi @glitterstouch_makeovers @lola_idije1959 @sajetiologa @finest001 @chummschella @chioma_osonma @finest001 I love you!!!!

Vivian!!!!! @_lvhairandmakeupstudio @heritage_spice what kind of a woman sends that kind of money to another woman??????😥😥😥😥😥thank you!!!!! Ah! 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳I’ve been trying to be strong on my own and u did all that?????? I love you! You are more than a friend !!!!! You literally made me cry!

Ori ADE!!!!!!! 😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥someone leaked all your suprise to me and I saw it with my eyes!!!! Ah! Jeg!!!! This is too much o!!!! 😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥

Sotee!!!!! Kill me o!!! 😥😥😥😥😥 u can’t tell me to be quiet after that kind of money nau haba! 😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥thank you is not even enough! 😥😥😥😥 @sotayogaga

