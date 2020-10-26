By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood stars have reached out to one of theirs, Joke Jigan whose beauty store was looted by hoodlums who stormed Cherub Mall, New Road Bus Stop Lekki, Lagos.

The actress had shared video and photos showing the present condition of her shop after goods worth millions of naira were carted away by hoodlums.

However, Actress like Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo and others have reached out to her in her hard times and contributing money for her to stay afloat.

Jigan took to her Instagram page to post photos of the actresses who have helped with some funds.