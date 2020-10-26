By Stella Kabruk

Mrs Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, Director- General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has condemned the attack on its Kaduna state office.

The NAFDAC boss condemned the attack during a visit to the agency’s office on Monday.

She said that the drugs and other products are taken away were fake and counterfeit and would affect the lives of people who use them.

Adeyeye described the incident as shocking and appealed to residents not to take or buy drugs from illegitimate persons because their lives would be at risk.

“My plea to residents is not to take the drugs because their lives are so precious. This is not #EndSARS protest. When I was called and told about it, l couldn’t believe it but seeing it, in reality, is so shocking.

“This is not also stealing but waging war on government properties.

“NAFDAC aim is to save lives. We cannot be derailed with this happening because it is devastating news. With the happening, it will slow our work a little but we are on the rebound and that’s why I am here,” Christianah-Adeyeye said.

She appealed to the staff to be calm as the agency would look for a way forward.

“I am sorry for the happening because it is an invasion on your private space trying to safeguard the people,” she said.

The NAFDAC boss said an insurance company would visit the agency to evaluate the damage.

“We cannot touch anything for now until the insurance company comes to see it. This is a way to destroy a nation and what has happened here should be a turning point.

“I pray this should be the last time that young people destroy government properties because NAFDAC is going to spend a lot of money to renovate the office,” she said.

Also speaking, the state Coordinator, Mr Natim Mullah-Dadi said he was afraid that some people may buy some of the drugs which could result in health complications.

According to Mullah-Dadi, everything that is in the warehouse of the agency was removed by the hoodlums.

”The hoodlums took away drugs, foods, chemicals, packaged water, medical devices, conditioners, laptops, photocopiers, generator batteries, diesel, windows, chairs and tables,’” he said.

The coordinator added that the products could harm people who purchase them while the chemicals could explode if not properly handled.

He appealed to the looters to return the drugs and chemicals.

NAN