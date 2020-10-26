St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos has denied having the body of a victim of the shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza at their morgue.

The hospital in an official statement stressed that they do not operate a mortuary while debunking a viral report that the body of one of the shootout victims identified as Folorunsho Olabisi was deposited at the hospital.

Reacting to the reports, St. Nicholas Hospital cautioned the public against spreading falsehood.

The hospital took to its Twitter page to state their stand on the false reports making round.

The hospital wrote:

“St. Nicholas Hospital fully identify with the current situation and our sympathy is with the victims of the unfortunate incident.

“However, false information especially at these critical times, should not be encouraged.

“Please note that the said victim never presented at any of St. Nicholas Hospital facilities.”

“St. Nicholas Hospital does not have a mortuary, hence this news is false and should not be encouraged to trend further. Thank you.”



