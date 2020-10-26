There was no single confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lagos in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data released Sunday night by the NCDC.

On Saturday, Lagos, which has 20,807 confirmed cases so far, logged 18 cases, out of the 48 reported.

But on Sunday, the state reported no new virus incident, although 800 COVID-19 patients are still hospitalised.

Out of the new 62 cases for the entire country, the north east state of Taraba dominated with 18 cases.

The uptick in the cases in the state appears surprising, as the state is one of the least affected by the virus.

So far it has 140 cases, including the 18 recorded on Sunday.

Ogun state logged 15 cases of the new 62, while the FCT Abuja, along with Kaduna, reported six each.

Overall, Nigeria now has a total of 61,992 confirmed infections, with 57,465 discharged.

The death toll also increased by one to reach 1,130, NCDC said.

According to NCDC: “Till date, 61992 cases have been confirmed, 57465 cases have been discharged and 1130 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 62 new cases are reported from 11 states- Taraba (18), Ogun (15), FCT (6), Kaduna (6), Katsina (4), Ondo (4), Ekiti (3), Rivers (3), Kano (1), Osun (1), Sokoto (1)”.