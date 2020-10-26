Commercial banks in Lagos State on Monday witnessed the gradual return of business after the 24-hour curfew imposed on residents was lifted with a low turnout of customers.

A news correspondent who visited banks in Iganmu, Bode Thomas, Okota and Ejigbo axis to monitor the situation observed that most banks attended to few customers waiting for various business transactions.

At United Bank for Africa and First Bank of Nigeria, Iganmu branch, customers were scanty as one could easily count them.

On Bode Thomas, the Guarantee Trust Bank, Fidelity Bank and Access Bank also had few customers waiting in the banks for various transactions.

The situation was the same at most banks around Okota and Ejigbo and Egbe.

Mrs Joke Aderunmobi, a teacher and a customer in Okota said she carried out her transactions with ease because people were not many compared to previous weeks.

“I live very close by; this is my branch. After COVID-19 lockdown each time I visited the bank, I will meet a large crowd of people waiting to carry out various transactions.

“It’s usually frustrating but today here I am seated without the crowd and everything going on peacefully,” she said.

Another customer, Alhaji Rafiu Mohammed, a fruit dealer said he believed the reason banks witnessed fewer customers was because of the tension in the state.

“Let me tell you that the reason people have not visited banks today is because they are still afraid due to the recent activities of hoodlums.

“It is not just the banks that are witnessing this fewer number of people. If you observe, you will see that the roads are quite free.

“Motorists are also afraid of coming out,” he said.