The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday passed into law, the bill for the state’s free and compulsory Universal Basic and Secondary Education bill 2020.

The Assembly passed the bill into law after the third reading by the Clerk of the Assembly, Abdullahi Alfa, during a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Abdulazeez Gafasa.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the adjourning sitting, Kabiru Dashi, the House Majority Leader (APC Kiru Constituency) said the bill was brought before the House by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to him, the law is aimed at supporting the implementation of the government’s free and compulsory universal basic and secondary education in the state.

He said that the state government is committed toward the development of education, therefore, free and compulsory education is necessary.

“The law contains 13 sections, one of which is that Kano State Government would sponsor all children from primary to secondary school and it is compulsory.

“Any principal or teacher found collecting any amount either from parents or students would pay N20,000 as a penalty or spend one month in jail.

“Parents, who refuse to send their children to school will be charged, either one-month imprisonment or to pay N20,000 penalty,’’ Dashi said.