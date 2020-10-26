By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos, the epicentre of COVID-19 recorded zero infection on Sunday, with the virus slumping in Nigeria.

Report by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC late Sunday night showed that Nigeria posted only 62 new cases of the virus.

With the 62 new cases, Nigeria now has 61,992 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 57,465 survivors discharged and 1,130 deaths recorded.

With Lagos missing among the 10 States and FCT that recorded new cases on Sunday, Taraba led the pack with 18 cases, while Ogun has 15 cases.

The no case for Lagos may be as a result of halt in testing owing to the #EndSARS crisis that engulfed the State for over three days, with government and privates properties burnt and looted.

See list of States with new cases on Sunday

Taraba-18

Ogun-15

FCT-6

Kaduna-6

Katsina-4

Ondo-4

Ekiti-3

Rivers-3

Kano-1

Osun-1

Sokoto-1

