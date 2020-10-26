By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians on social media are currently dragging the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, after discovering a camera at the scene of the shooting in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

Fashola who is also a former governor of Lagos State reportedly found the device while on tour of the place where #EndSARS protesters demonstrated for 13 days before they were forcefully dispersed.

On Tuesday, men in army uniform invaded the Lekki toll gate where the unarmed protesters were and opened fire on them.

There has been a controversy over the number of those killed and the persons who sustained injuries.

On Sunday, ministers and governors from the south-west, made an on-the-spot assessment of some of the places vandalised during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest.

It was during the visit that Fashola found the camera which he said must have been planted by “some subversive elements”.

The minister reportedly picked up the device with a handkerchief and handed it over to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos.

“I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe,” he was quoted to have said.

However, many Nigerians are of the opinion that the camera must have been planted there to change the narrative of what actually happened at the scene.

Some social media users gave the former governor a new title of ‘Inspector’, Sheer and detective among others.

Check some social media reactions below:

Detective Fashola on the beat. Na only torchlight and notebook remain pic.twitter.com/ndVe8QbDcM — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) October 26, 2020

I love Fashola ooo.. next time, daddy should look at the script very well before he acts. That’s a terrible acting. So no one saw that camera for days, not even lawma. Omo, they no rate us true true — Pamilerin (@UnclePamilerin) October 26, 2020

I had second hand embarrassment for Babatunde Raji Fashola last night.

APC turned my favorite person in the entire party to a moron in the name of pulling Sherlock Holmes.

I mean, that toll gate was cleaned by Lawma, and even Arise TV has a clip where ‘iron condemn’ cleared up🤣 — Cross˚ (@Elcrucifixio) October 26, 2020

Since Agent Fashola Reddington discovered the mysterious CCTV camera at Lekki Toll Gate, he should be deployed to Sambisa to uncover the perpetrators. A National Hero!🙌 — Omoniyi Israel (@Omoissydeyhere) October 26, 2020

Meet Former LAGOS State Gov. Babatunde Raji Fashola (BRF) The first Man to discover a mystery Camera at a Massacre scene 1704. #LekkiMassaccre #EndSARS

pic.twitter.com/ldqWxcMGPI — Laycon #Bbnaija #Endsars ❼ (@Mistakobz) October 26, 2020

If care is not taken, this government will kick nollywood out of business. What a great actor! Jack Fashola Bauer. FBI agent. The CEO of special discovery — Omo Kiikan 💙 (@OmoKiikan) October 26, 2020

SARS dey plant weed on youths. Fashola dey plant Camera on tollgate. This whole country na farm. — Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) October 26, 2020

New word: “Fashola” Meaning: “To Find” Example: “I can’t Fashola my period. He be like I don get belle” — SUN🌝 (@shank_comics) October 26, 2020

NOBODY found the CCTV camera.Until Fashola came from Abuja. Thank you ooh Special Agent Fasho. pic.twitter.com/IU3k6nxBko — Lolly Blaq (@osayeyen) October 26, 2020

Fire raged and burnt everything Soldiers came and left, Governor visited, Media visited, LAWMA swept the place They found nothing Suddenly! In a twinkle of an eye, Inspector Fashola found camera, even used cloth to pick it so as not to tamper with evidence Inspector Gadget 😂 — Morris Monye (@Morris_Monye) October 25, 2020

Relieve Fashola Of His ministerial Duty, Hire him as An Inspector, hundreds of people went to The Lekki Toll Gate and didn't Find That camera, But he did, Imagine the Good The Man can Do. pic.twitter.com/Ds3xp8y8Jv — Sheylex™❁ #EndSARS (@djsheylex) October 26, 2020

All hail Jack Bauer Raji Fashola – Inspector Gadget, the man who lived, the three eyed yoruba raven, the night king! The only man way dey carry socks pick camera for crime scene — Intelligent Goat #Endsars (@kene_manuel) October 26, 2020

Fashola used a napkin to pick up the camcorder so his fingerprints don’t appear in the video footage. I stan Inspector Fash. — Efam Harris (@iefamharris) October 26, 2020

Jack Bauer of our time 🙌🏾🙌🏾. Fire did not touch the Camera, rain did not touch it, lawma did not see it, looters didn't see it, Aluminum condem did not see it too🤣….. Not even Arise TV news….. Na inspector Fashola see am, Omooo X100000. #EndInjustice — Mayowa Olagunju ❁ (@iam_doctormayor) October 26, 2020