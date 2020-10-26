Sanwo-olu and the ministers Aregbesola and Raji Fashola

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians on social media are currently dragging the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, after discovering a camera at the scene of the shooting in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

Fashola who is also a former governor of Lagos State reportedly found the device while on tour of the place where #EndSARS protesters demonstrated for 13 days before they were forcefully dispersed.

On Tuesday, men in army uniform invaded the Lekki toll gate where the unarmed protesters were and opened fire on them.

There has been a controversy over the number of those killed and the persons who sustained injuries.

On Sunday, ministers and governors from the south-west, made an on-the-spot assessment of some of the places vandalised during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest.

It was during the visit that Fashola found the camera which he said must have been planted by “some subversive elements”.

The minister reportedly picked up the device with a handkerchief and handed it over to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos.

“I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe,” he was quoted to have said.

However, many Nigerians are of the opinion that the camera must have been planted there to change the narrative of what actually happened at the scene.

Some social media users gave the former governor a new title of ‘Inspector’, Sheer and detective among others.

