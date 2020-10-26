By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Eden Hazard has returned to training with Real Madrid and has been included in the squad facing Borussia Mönchengladbach on Tuesday in the Champions League.

The Belgian has been sidelined by injury since September, which made him to miss action for Belgium during the international break.

Since the forward joined Madrid he has not enjoyed a bright start for the Spanish giants.

The 29-year-old suffered a muscle injury in his right leg and has not made a single appearance so far this season.

Similarly, the Belgium international only made 22 appearances last season for Madrid.

Hazard’s return to training is another boost as Madrid looks to bounce back after losing their opening group stage match in a shock defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk last week.