The office of the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), at Oke Eda in Akure, has been gutted by fire.

Also affected by the inferno is the commercial office of the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation (OSRC) located in the same compound.

The cause of the inferno that started on the night of Sunday 25, 2020 at about 11:00 pm is still unknown, but it is believed that arsonists in the state are responsible for the dastardly act.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday 26th Oct 2020, an Odo SUBEB staff said that the fire incident happened overnight but details of what caused the fire are still unknown.

She added that all buildings and files in the offices were affected by the fire, saying; “All the buildings, because it was made of wood, were gone. It was completely burnt. We can’t lay our hands on anything. Everything in the office is gone.”

