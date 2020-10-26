Former governor of Lagos and now minister for works and housing, Raji Fashola has earned multiple appellations, since he announced he found a Camcorder at the Lekki Toll Gate on Sunday.

Fashola, who erroneously called the small camera, a CCTV and gingerly picked it from where it openly sat, has been the butt of jokes on Twitter.

Some call him Inspector Fashola.

One commenter said he is now “Detective Fashola Holmes”, after the famous fictional detective, Sherlock Holmes.

One writer even gave him the Holmes name in full: Sherlock Holmes Jr.

Another said Fashola is now the Jack Bauer of Ikoyi, never mind that Fashola carried out his controversial detective work in Victoria Island.

Bauer is a fictional character, an FBI agent and the lead protagonist of the Fox Television series 24.

Fashola is also now called 007 Fashola, after James Bond, Agent 007.

And another tweet said he forgot his CIA badge at Lekki.

Read the hilarious tweets about the works minister:

“@Naijablogger: Special Agent Jack Bauer aka Fashola Inspecting the Crime Scene at Lekki Toll Gate #LekkiMassacre. pic.twitter.com/4U0sIJkEZA — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) October 26, 2020

Official! Africa’s Jack Bauer & Sherlock Holmes (Fashola) movie “AGENT FASH” will soon be out pic.twitter.com/CNKnVp0OYu — Uncle chu (@chubiei) October 26, 2020

Who's the better Secret Agent??? ❤ for Special Agent Fashola

🔁 for Special Agent Jack Bauer pic.twitter.com/jctQ5lRx0n — Izu of CANADA 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 (@Izu_fcb) October 26, 2020

var x = Jack Bauer x Sherlock Homes; 2 things to be conscious of about this camcorder discovered by Fashola (x): 1. The direction, bearing, angle of elevation and depression of the camera.

2. Len status of camera = CLOSED. They messed with the wrong generation.#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/JA27ft3QwL — Ayemojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) October 26, 2020

BREAKING NEWS : Oba of Lagos to employ Fashola (Detective Fash) AKA Jack Bauer to find his missing staff Let’s catch the cruise together Sherlock Holmes Jnr 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lKyJfCbWQI — Jaynaija Blog #EndSARS (@Jaynaijadotcom) October 26, 2020

Jack Bauer of our time 🙌🏾🙌🏾. Fire did not touch the Camera, rain did not touch it, lawma did not see it, looters didn't see it, Aluminum condem did not see it too🤣….. Not even Arise TV news….. Na inspector Fashola see am, Omooo X100000. #EndInjustice — Mayowa Olagunju ❁ (@iam_doctormayor) October 26, 2020

World Fashola Dragging Day !!! Our very own Surulere-made Jack Bauer & Inspector Gadget. E ro ra Sir. Good morring. https://t.co/48BVfwvNaY — President One.acre /#ENDSARS / FREE Dadiyata (@NekkaSmith) October 26, 2020

Showing in cinemas nationwide. Nigeria's first bureaucracy-detective thriller. Agent Fash WHO ORDERED THE SHOOTING ASUU Jack Bauer Sherlock Holmes Desmond Elliot Send A DM Peruzzi Clowns Femi Fala a Paul Pogba Agent Fashola #constitutionalmoment pic.twitter.com/OpWi5urWSm — Church man, Florence's son (@olusolaakinwale) October 26, 2020

ICYMI: How Nigeria's Jack Bauer, our very own Sherlock Holmes, Special Agent Babatunde Fashola found a groundbreaking evidence at the Lekki Toll Gate days after the arena was cleaned by LAWMA and visited by Sanwo-Olu pic.twitter.com/mktJ2RgZd9 — #EndSARSNow (@nowendsars) October 26, 2020

And no one sees the camera, among the thousands of people at the toll gate… Jack Bauer, John Porter, Micheal, agent Mahone of our time did 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/KSRomMVkfL — Sancty 😘tha Ass man🇳🇬 #ENDSARS, ENDSWAT✌ (@Sancty1952) October 26, 2020

George Eastman invented the ‘Kodak Camera’ in 1885 and my good friend and brother Fashola discovered the ‘Strange Camera’ in 2020. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 26, 2020