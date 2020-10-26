By Kazeem Ugbbodaga

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has slammed fines on Channels TV, African Independent Television, AIT, and Arise TV over unprofessional reporting of the #EndSARS protests in the country.

At a news conference in Abuja on Monday, NBC’s Director General, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, said the three stations did not exhibit professionalism in reporting the #EndSARS protest, especially the shooting at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

The NBC accused the stations of airing unverified videos of what transpired during the Lekki Tollgate protest after soldiers were said to have shot at protesters.

The stations were fined between N2 million and N3 million.

More to come…