By David Adeoye

Governor Seyi Makinde has approved a N500 million compensation fund for victims of injustice during the #EndSARS protests in the state.

Makinde disclosed this on Monday during a post-protest meeting held with traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the state.

The governor urged those who had suffered any form of injustice in the past or as a result of the #EndSARS protests, to take advantage of the platforms provided to log in their cases.

He noted that a Judicial Panel of Enquiry would be inaugurated in the next week to look into cases of injustice meted out to the people.

“We know that the protests have been a result of anger among youths. We are aware of the economic situation, especially the reduced income of many due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also the unemployment situation in the country,” he noted.

Makinde said that he had directed that a N500 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Fund be set up.

He said that the fund would be disbursed to youths who had bright entrepreneurial ideas that would provide further employment and improve the economic landscape of Oyo State.

The governor said: “I have directed the employment of 5,000 young persons across all government agency schemes over the next few months.

“The criteria for employment and the dates for assessment will be announced by the agency authorities.

“Going forward, starting from 2021, there will be provisions for the Direct Labour Agency in the budget.

“This will ensure more employment opportunities for residents who have requisite skills when projects are awarded.

“We will be proceeding with the fifth phase distribution of palliatives by the end of this week, having completed the verification of the individuals that are qualified for them.”

The governor gave the people of the state an assurance that his administration would continue to prioritise actions that would have a positive impact on the youth.

NAN