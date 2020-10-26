The Ebonyi State government has condemned the damage caused by suspected hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest in the state on Wednesday.

Recall that the hoodlums, under the guise of #EndSARS protest, had on Oct. 21 attacked and razed some police stations and destroyed government property in the state.

Street lights along Old Enugu Road, Mile 50 Layout in Abakaliki, especially in Kpirikpiri axis, and some government vehicles were damaged.

Mr Stanley Emegha, the state Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, on Monday, said that destroying property was not good in terms of calling government attention to any matter.

“The protesters started with EndSARS, and now it’s being hijacked by hoodlums. I must tell you the rate of crime in this country is high, and what the protesters should be talking of is “End-criminality” instead of whatever they are protesting for.

“If you are protesting, consider our lives and your brothers’ lives. We, the government, condemn the destruction of property by suspected hoodlums last Wednesday in the state. It is absolutely wrong to tamper with the already built infrastructure.

“We will continue to do our best at ensuring the security of lives and property because it is the responsibility of any good government to protect its people.

“I urge every law-abiding citizen in the state not to entertain fear; go about your normal business as we move Ebonyi State forward,” Emegha said.