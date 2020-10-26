Mr Yusuf Mugu (PDP-Kaura), a lawmaker in Kaduna State House of Assembly, has urged members of his constituency to remain calm, tolerant and obey constituted authorities in view of the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state.

Mugu made the appeal in Kaduna on Monday.

He said although the entire polity was heated, constituents should exercise restrain from any form of criminality.

He gave an assurance that governments at all levels would do their best in restoring order across the nation.

“Government would not fold its arm and watch the whole place in disarray. As such, all hands must be on deck for various opinions to be heard so we can make progress,” Mugu said.

The lawmaker lamented that hoodlums were taking advantage of the present situation across the country to unleash nefarious activities.

Mugu advised the people to remain calm and law-abiding by staying away from trouble.

He also urged community leaders including, traditional and religious leaders to as a matter of urgency, caution their subjects and congregation on the need to be law-abiding.

“Parents, too have a crucial role to play by monitoring the movement of their children so they don’t get involved in criminality,” he said.

Mugu, however, assured members of his constituency that the state government would do the best it could to live up to the mandate of ensuring the protection of lives and property of the people.

Kaduna State Government on Saturday imposed a 24-hour curfew following suspected activities of hoodlums at various warehouses in Kaduna metropolis.