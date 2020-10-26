

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

AC Milan goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma and winger, Jens Petter are out of the Roma match, after testing positive for coronavirus.

Three other members of the team staff also tested positive for the virus the Italian club revealed in a statement on Monday.

However, all of them are asymptomatic and have begun isolation at home with local health authorities already informed, the club revealed in the statement.

The players would also miss their league match against AS Roma later on Monday as other players of the club tested negative.

Milan, with one match in hand, currently lead the Serie A table, with one point ahead of second placed Napoli.