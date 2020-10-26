Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday threatened to impose a second lockdown if the current spike in coronavirus cases continues.

“The situation in hospitals will determine whether a new lockdown is imposed.

“No country in the world would allow its intensive medical care to become overwhelmed,’’ Kurz said.

In Austria, the possible overloading of the health system is a legal requirement for imposing a lockdown.

On Sunday, Austria introduced a limit of six people for private gatherings indoors and 12 people outdoors.

Austria has seen record daily infection numbers in recent days.