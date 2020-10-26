By Preye Campbell

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo scored on his full return from injury in Rangers’ 2-0 victory over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who made his national debut in 2019, was out of action for more than eight weeks after he suffered a muscle injury against St. Johnstone in August, culminating in his absence from Nigeria’s squad in Ocotber’s friendly games.

He made a cameo appearance against Celtic and Standard Liege last week but was given a start by coach Steven Gerrard, and he made fine use of it; notching the opener for his team in the ninth minute.

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jermain Defoe then doubled Rangers lead in the 16th minute after receiving a timely pass from James Tavernier.

Aribo featured for 75 minutes before he was replaced.

The victory ensured Rangers consolidated their lead at the top of the Premiership table after securing 32 points from 12 games.

Aribo will be expected to take his good form to Rangers’ Europa League tie against Lech Poznan on October 29, and also the AFCON qualifying games against Sierra Leone in November.

The midfielder joined Rangers in 2019 amd won the club’s Young Player of the Season award after producing outstanding performances.