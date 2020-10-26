By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress, business woman and brand influencer Iyabo Ojo has vowed never to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) along with its main rival, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This announcement comes on the heels of the trending #ENDSARS protest ongoing in the country, where Nigerians are protesting against police brutality.

The duo are the two major contemporary political parties in Nigeria.

Ojo took to Twitter to pen a statement that read:

‘Iyabo Ojo/ #endsars #endpolicebrutality #endpolice I Alice Iyabo Ojo, will never support, campaign or vote for any APC or PDP member ever again in my life even if you are my family or friend, we need a New Nigeria Flag of Nigeria, we need to stop recycling Universal recycling symbol #EndBadGoverance’

