By Taiwo Okanlawon

The eldest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti and Nigerian musician, Femi Anikulapo Kuti on Sunday explained to a Twitter user why he stopped smoking.

His statement came shortly after the Twitter user named Collins Ubogu knocked him for speaking on the #EndSARS protest.

Femi had written: “To put as short as possible-#EndSARS peaceful protest started, police attacked & failed, thugs sent & failed demands of the protest grew larger #EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA, soldiers sent to shoot.

“Palliatives meant for the people found. All hell breaks out. Govt failed its people.”

Mr Ubogu who was not in support of what Femi wrote replied, “Stop smoking weed your father is more knowledgeable than these.”

Stop smoking weed your father is more knowledgeable than these. — Prince collins (@ubogu_collins) October 25, 2020

Femi replied by tweeting: ”I don’t smoke…”

Another Twitter user simply named Olu replied Femi’s tweet saying his brother Seun Kuti who smokes would not like what he said.

Femi answered saying, “Why not? I have nothing against smokers. I smoked b4, I just prefer to live my life smoke free like this.”

Seun Kuti won’t “like” this tweet.🤣🤣 — Olu (@olutheboy) October 25, 2020

Why not. I have nothing against smokers. I smoked b4, I just prefer to live my life smoke free like this. https://t.co/Xl0rGrCDEG — Femi Anikulapo-Kuti (@Femiakuti) October 25, 2020