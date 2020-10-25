The Kaduna State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state. The curfew was extended to all parts of the state after it was previously imposed on Kaduna South and Chikun LGAs.

According to a statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the curfew was to help safeguard Kaduna communities and protect lives and properties.

The situation after the extension of the curfew would be monitored by the government as it expressed regrets for inconveniences the curfew would cause.

“The extension of the 24-hour curfew to all the 23 local government areas of the state is effective immediately”, Aruwan said.

“KDSG will keep the situation under review and regrets the inconvenience it may cause to law-abiding citizens.

“The state government wishes to appeal to all residents of the state to kindly bear with the government as it takes necessary action to maintain law and order, and protect the right of citizens to live in peace,” he stated.