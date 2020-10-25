By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Everton’s unbeaten record has come to an end at St Mary’s Stadium.

First-half goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams sealed the victory for Southampton who jumped to fifth on the Premier League table.

Everton’s woe in the match began in the 27th minute when Danny Ings poke the ball through for James Ward-Prowse who powered it beyond Jordan Pickford from 12 yards.

The Toffees continued to fight until the lead was doubled in the 35th minute.

Danny Ings again crossed the ball, which evaded Gylfi Sigurdsson’s head, to reach Che Adams, waiting behind. He blasted the ball into the net.

Things got worse for Everton after defender, Lucas Digne was shown a red card following a tackle against Kyle Walker-Peters.

It was the first match Danny Ings would ever register two assists in a premier league match.

Southampton who were the dominant side easily sealed the win shattering Everton’s unbeaten record this season.

Everton’s star James Rodriguez who was initially ruled out because of injury featured from the start.

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi who also started the match failed to make any real impact until he was substituted in the second half.