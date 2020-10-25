An army colonel, S.B Onifade, who was abducted along the dangerous Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, has been reportedly killed despite his abductors collecting N10 million ransom.

Mr Onifade, a consultant gynaecologist, was abducted at about 3 a.m near Olam Farm area in Kaduna, while traveling on September 27.

According to a report by DAILY NIGERIAN, Onifade was killed on Saturday.

The military authorities are yet to confirm the report.

The Kaduna-Abuja highway is the most notorious axis for kidnappers, despite the police launching “Operation Puff Adder” last year.