By Olajide Idowu

Mr Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, on Sunday condemned the widespread looting and vandalism of private and public property in the state.

According to him, youths could build a better society without first bringing it to ashes.

The speaker noted that the wanton looting and destruction by some youths would do the state no good but put a clog in the wheels of development and progress.

Owoeye agreed that peaceful protest was a constitutional right of every citizen but it seized to be legitimate when it turned to an avenue for looting and destruction of our collective heritage.

He commiserated with individuals and the private sector over the temporary setback.

The speaker also assured investors that “the Gov. Gboyega Oyetola-led administration is on top of the situation of making investments safe as ever in the state’’.

Meanwhile, he commended security agencies for calming the tensed situation without force, saying the minimal force exhibited was well appreciated by all and sundry in the state.

“I want to appeal to our youths and their counterparts in the country to remain calm and peaceful.

“We should be law abiding and stop indulging in the destruction of public, private property and investments.

“We all have our strengths and weaknesses. We can harmonise positions and get stronger.

“Lessons are being learnt. Together we can build a better Osun and Nigeria without first bringing it to ashes.” Owoeye said.

NAN