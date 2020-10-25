Only five states and the Federal Capital Territory recorded new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in Nigeria.

According to the data released by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday night, 48 new cases were recorded.

This is the lowest figure in recent months, lower than the 77 recorded on Friday.

Lagos took 18, FCT-13, Kaduna-6, Rivers and Ogun-5 each, Ondo-1.

However, the new data took the total number of confirmed COVID-19 case to 61,930 while 57,285 people have been discharged.