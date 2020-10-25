Michael Adeshina

Zahra Buhari-Indimi said her dad, President Muhamadu Buhari, is not Nigeria’s problem but people who failed to play their part in ensuring the dividends of democracy are evenly distributed.

Zahra made the statement on Sunday while reacting to the discovery of food items and other COVID-19 palliatives in several warehouses across the country.

“Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem,” Zahra wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Nigerians have in the last few days plundered warehouses in several states to take COVID-19 palliatives donated by the private sector-Coalition Against COVID-19.

Some of the palliatives were found in private homes of politicians while some had expired.

Some of the items carted away by hungry and angry Nigerians who felt cheated include cartons of noodles, sacks of garri, and bags of rice.

However, some state governments have denied hoarding the palliative meant for the masses.

Osun State government said it was waiting for officials from Abuja to “commission” the goods.

In Lagos, the Majority Leader of the House of Assembly, SOB Agunbiade, said he kept the palliatives in his home because they were scheduled for distribution on his birthday.

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has asked the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged hoarding of COVID-19 palliatives in several states.