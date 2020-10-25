By Preye Campbell

Chelsea loanee Victor Moses has opened his goal account in his first start in the Russian Premier League after scoring in Spartak Moscow’s 3-1 victory over Krasnodar on Saturday

Moses doubled Spartak’s lead in the first-half at the Krasnodar Stadium, scoring some 20 minutes after Ezequiel Ponce broke the deadlock in the 13th minute.

In the second-half, the hosts pulled one back through Leon Sabua in the 58th minute before Jordan Larsson’s 81st-minute goal secured all three points and a second straight win for Domenico Tedesco’s men.

Moses, 29, played for 67 minutes before he was replaced by Andrey Eshchenko. The Krasnodar game is his second league outing for the People’s Team since he arrived from Chelsea on a season-long loan 10 days ago.

The former Super Eagles star’s goal drought in a competitive match also came to an end; having last scored in August 2019 during a Turkish Super Lig match with Fenerbahce.

Spartak Moscow climbed to the top of the Premier League standings after the win on the road with 27 points after 12 games.

The former Liverpool player took to Twitter to dedicate his maiden goal to the #EndSars protests currently circling the country.

“Brilliant win today and delighted to get my first goal for the club. I dedicate my goal today to the people of Nigeria.Enough is enough. Nigerians have the right to protest and not be killed for it. #PrayforNigeria,” he tweeted.

Moses will be hoping to continue his impressive start to life in Russia when Tedesco’s side host Rostov for their next league fixture on October 31.