By Preye Campbell

John Obi Mikel skippered Stoke City to their first home victory in the Championship season with a 3-2 win over Brentford on Saturday.

The former Super Eagles captain was handed the captain’s armband for the second straight match and produced a solid display in Staffordshire.

Mikel has played every minute of Stoke City’s Championship games this season, and did the same as Steven Fletcher, James McClean and Tyrese Campbell secured maximum points for the hosts.

Brentford did try to cause an upset with two late goals but Michael O’Neil’s side held on to the win.

Stoke City moved up to eighth in the Championship table with 12 points after seven matches.

Mikel completed the most interceptions for Stoke City (2) and he also completed the second-highest tackles (2) after Tommy Smith.

The Potters are now unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions and now welcome Swansea City on Tuesday.