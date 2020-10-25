Summer signing Donny Van De Beek is not needed at Manchester United, according to club legend Patrice Evra.

Van de Beek joined United from Ajax Amsterdam in the summer but has been much of a spectator in the early days of his Old Trafford career.

The Dutchman was an unused substitute in United’s draw with Chelsea on Saturday and the Dutchman is the only central midfielder in the squad not to have started a league game this season.

Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trued to change United’s game against Chelsea and looked to his bench; bringing on Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood but no Van de Beek.

This has prompted former France star Evra, who is now a pundit at Sky, to question United’s decision to sign the 23-year-old. simply didn’t need to sign Van de Beek.

“I saw what I used to see,” Evra said of United’s display in general. “We didn’t create a big chance to win in the last 15 minutes. A team like Man United needs to be in charge, they need to be in control of the game, not waiting for the last 15 minutes to bring on Paul [Pogba] and [Edinson] Cavani. Maybe they should start, maybe not. I just want to see the best players play.

“We’re talking about Van de Beek, nothing against the kid, but why has he bought him? He’s watching the game from the stand every game. We don’t need him, that’s the truth.”

Van de Beek will be hoping for a start when United welcome RB Leipzig to Old Trafford midweek in the UEFA Champions League.