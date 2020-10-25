By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

British Formula 1 racer, Lewis Hamilton has lend his voice in seeking justice for victims of police brutality in Nigeria.

The ace athlete posted a picture of himself, wearing a black #EndSARS shirt on his verified Instagram account.

He urged concerned people from around the world to join by clicking a link in his bio. His statement has drawn a lot of international attention to Nigeria.

PM NEWS notes that the link is connected to amnesty.org which sends an email to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

As caption for the photo, Hamilton wrote ”We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and raise awareness of the tragedies happening in the world around us and take action where we can. The recent events in Nigeria are a human rights crisis. Hit the link to find out more #EndSARS.”