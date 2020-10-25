Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has expressed disappointment after he felt his side were denied a penalty in their goalless draw against Manchester United.

The manager expected that Harry Maguire’s tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta was going to be reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and a penalty would follow. He was left disappointed after his players call was snubbed by the referee

“I thought it was a clear penalty and I didn’t see it at the time from where I was standing. It is a hard call for the referee but VAR was quick to dismiss it and then they should have got the referee to watch it on the monitor, he said.

“I don’t understand it at all today, I thought it was a pretty simple one.”

The manager also praised goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who was named the man of the match. Lampard praised the goalie saying he was very good and was composed.

“his performance was very good. You rely on your goalkeeper in those moments in a tight game. He showed what he is there for and we brought him in for his quality. He has showed great composure in his games already.”