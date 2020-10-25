By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Southwest governors and some ministers on Sunday visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on a condolence visit and to have first hand view of the devastation in the state.

The governor took them around to see the devastation in Lagos in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest.

Burning of public properties, looting, killing and maiming characterised three days of madness in Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria from last Wednesday to Friday.

One of the locations visited was the Lagos High Court which was destroyed and burnt by hoodlums.

The governors, who are on tour with Sanwo-Olu are: Dr. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo), while others were still being expected.

FLASH: Southwest Governors and Ministers together with the Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu … to visit several locations across the State which got destroyed few days ago starting from the Lagos High Court. #HealingLagos pic.twitter.com/KWBuNmKJ55 — Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) October 25, 2020

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who also visited, was accompanied by James Faleke.

The ministers present are: Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), Rauf Aregbesola (Interior) and Niyi Adebayo ( Industry, Trade and Investment).

Also visited are the Lagos State DNA & Forensic Centre, One of the best facilities of the State, Country and Continent of Africa that was destroyed by hoodlums.

They also visited the Nigerian Ports Authority Headquarters, Marina which was burnt at the back wing, including vehicles in the compound.