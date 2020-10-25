By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Kwara State Government has announced the state government plans to support business owners who had their businesses vandalised or looted by hoodlums following the violence that erupted from the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq after visiting vandalised and looted stores by hoodlums said the state has earmarked the sum of N500million to help the business owners to get back on their feet.

He made this known in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Saturday.

In his tweet, he wrote, “Today I visited the sites of some of the businesses that were looted by hoodlums. What I saw was disheartening. We will help the owners of these businesses get back on their feet. We’ve set up a N500m fund that they can apply for by clicking kwarastate.gov.ng/SMERecovery“