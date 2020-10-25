Michael Adeshina

Nollywood actress Uche Elendu said she will not dignify her colleague, Doris Ogala, with a response after she was accused of lying about her shop being looted.

Uche Elendu had on Thursday, Oct 22, 2020, taken to her Instagram page to revealed that her shop was looted by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest while expressing her hurt and disappointment.

But after the looting post went viral, Doris stormed social media with a claim that Uche was being untruthful and was trying to take advantage of the situation at hand.

Doris further explained that Uche Elendu’s shop is a single shop upstairs and not the one she posted on Instagram while claiming all her hard work and investment with the looting.

Doris told Uche to do damage control by editing her post and give credit to the shop owner and stop trying to take advantage of someone’s shop been looted for her own gain.

Reacting to Doris’s statement, Uche said: “I really don’t have any reaction to the person who claimed I misled the public about my store being looted.”

However, Uche insisted that her shop was looted; she said:

“My store located at Penny Mall, Providence Street, Lekki Phase One, was looted. Prior to making a post about it on social media, I and other shop owners in the mall were added to a WhatsApp group and pictures of the damage to the mall were uploaded there. Those were the pictures I posted on Instagram as I could not go there initially to see things for myself because of the curfew in the state. It was when the curfew was eased that I went there to take pictures and videos. It is not something to be happy about that my shop was looted. I actually lost millions of naira to the incident. My store opening was well publicised with a lot of press and celebrity presence, so what is so interesting about my neighbors’ shops? I would not pay attention to whatever was said to the contrary. My focus is on how to start all over again and get back on my feet.”