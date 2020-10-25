By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has commiserated with Nigerians who lost a dear one during the #EndSARS protests and the Lekki shootings.

Otedola also recalled joining the ”Ali must go” protest in 1978 as a 16-year-old boy.

In a fatherly note, the entrepreneur urged for peace and promised to support Nigerians in need.

He wrote; ”The horrors that have been unfolding in our country have left me with sadness. I deeply commiserate with those who have lost their loved ones.

”As a father, I share the sentiment of my three daughters who protested in London and Lagos.

”As a young boy of 16, I participated in the ”Ali must go” protest of 1978, so I understand the determination of our youths who rightly want our country to be better.

”We must all do our part to make Nigeria great! I will continue to do my own quota in providing for those who are most in need of support in our country in these tough times” he concluded.