Residents of Adamawa have raided the warehouse where Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri kept COVID-19 palliatives.

Videos shared on Twitter show hundreds of youths helping themselves to the items in the store located on Numan Road in Yola.

Similar looting of warehoused COVID-19 palliatives has happened in Lagos, Ilorin, Ibadan, Jalingo, Kaduna, Calabar and Jos.

Watch the video shared by Sarki Yakubu and other COVID-19 warehouse hunters.