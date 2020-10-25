By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Worldwide, David Oyedepo on Sunday said hoodlums destroying and burning properties in Lagos and other part of Nigeria shall not go unpunished.

Oyedepo prophesied that unrest was over in the streets of Nigeria and that the peace of God that passed all understanding was restored back to the land.

“The sources of agitation will be wisely dealt with and favourably dealt with; the land shall rest again in the name of Jesus Christ.

“All the hoodlums who are taking advantage of this season, let hand be joined in hand, the wicked shall not go unpunished.

“Innocent people on the streets going about their own cause and businesses, they were in their shops, the only business they have.

“CAUTION! You don’t have a double life, you have only one, you don’t have a spare. Caution! I bind all activities of the devil behind every form of unrest being inflicted by hoodlums in the name of Jesus,” he prayed.

Oyedepo prophesied that rest is restored to Nigeria and that “peace is restored to our streets. Killing shall be mentioned no more. The name of the Lord shall remain glorified in the name of Jesus Christ.”