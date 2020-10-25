By Muahimin Olowoporoku

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra, has claimed he has information that hoodlums plan to attack him on Monday.

The governor made the claim when DIG Celestine Okoye, AIG zone 13,Danmallam Mohammed and Anambra State Police Commissioner, John Abang paid him a visit.

Obiano urged youths in the state to stand up and protect public infrastructures stating that many of the hoodlums destroying the state properties are from neighbouring states.

He also announced that the curfew in the state has been eased from 6pm to 6am daily to enable people return to their normal lives.

The governor also praised the effort of some youths in the state who have organised themselves to clean up the state.