By George Odok

Governor Ben Ayade has charged security agencies in the state to carry out a house-to-house search, for looted properties, and arrest anyone involved.

This order is contained in a release issued on Sunday by Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor.

He also wants the security agents to take legitimate actions to halt the spate of arson and carnage witnessed in some parts of Calabar.

The governor who said he understood the pain of the people, noted that there was a need to protect the collective commonwealth of the people.

According to him, the collective commonwealth was under threat by some persons who are desperately trying to discredit the peaceful disposition of the citizens of Cross River.

Meanwhile, he called on the citizens to rise up and defend their land from criminal elements bent on destroying the image of the state.

NAN